Man charged with killing mother in Edgewater Park home

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 53-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother inside her home in Edgewater Park, according to authorities.

Brian Templeton, who was staying with his mother in the 100 block of Cornwall Court, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains.

The investigation began after an employee at the complex asked to check on 77-year-old Doris Templeton, according to authorities.

Authorities said Brian Templeton killed his mother inside of her apartment, put her body into a chest and loaded it in the back of his car. He then moved his car to the parking lot of a Willingboro pizza shop, where he was employed as a driver, and began using his mother's car for transportation, authorities said.

Doris Templeton's body was found on Tuesday. A medical examiner determined her cause of death to be bunt force trauma to the head.

Brian Templeton is currently at a medical facility where he is being treated for an ongoing condition, authorities said. Upon his release, he will be scheduled for a detention hearing in Superior Court and the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for a possible indictment.
