Man charged with murder after woman's body found inside trash bag in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman's body found was found inside a trash bag in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Kareem Davis-Duppins, 26, was also charged with abuse of a corpse and other offenses for the death of 25-year-old Sabrina Dubose of Haverford Township, Pa.



The Delaware County District Attorney's office said Davis-Duppins confessed to the murder and moving the body.

The discovery was made on the 5700 block of Musgrave Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"14th district police were notified by Haverford Township police that the remains of a human body were found in a vacant lot under a train trestle in the 5700 block of Musgrave Street," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.



According to Small, Haverford Township police were investigating the disappearance of Dubose over the past month and were led to the body in Philadelphia after receiving a tip.

Investigators have not elaborated on how Davis-Duppins and Dubose knew each other. The suspect was previously described as a 'casual acquaintance.'

Police say the suspect led officers to the area where the remains were located on Tuesday.

"The suspect led them to the area where the body may have been, which is around the suspect's mother's house in the same neighborhood. At that point they discovered the body wrapped in plastic," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.

Investigators said they believe the remains have been moved several times before they were located.

Based on the suspect's confession, police believe that the victim met the acquaintance on the El train and was harmed least two weeks ago.

Philadelphia police provide update on body found in trash bag on June 23, 2020.

