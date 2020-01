DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has confessed to a murder in 2004, bringing closure to a nearly 16-year-old cold case, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced Tuesday morning.Damon Smoot has confessed to the murder of Adam Brundage in 2004, Weintraub said.Smoot was arraigned in Bucks County Tuesday morning for the murder.Brundage was last seen in October 2004.Smoot said he hit Brundage in the head with a baseball bat and smothered him after they had an argument.RELATED: 6abc True Crime