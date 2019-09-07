Man dead after Kensington apartment fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The fire started inside an apartment on the 1800 block of East Madison Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 36-year-old man trapped in a second floor bedroom.

Medics arrived a short time later.

Rescue crews reached the victim but they say he died from his injuries.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)philly newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-month-old boy found dead at Phila. home, mother in custody
Driver killed after crashing into tree in NE Philadelphia
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
Antonio Brown cut from Raiders before playing game with team
Police: Day care worker murdered 4-month-old baby; incident on video
Water polo team told to 'cover up' when out of pool
Driver crashes down embankment in Northeast Philadelphia
Show More
4 injured in 7-vehicle pileup on I-95 in Chester
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Nice
Man struck and killed in Camden hit-and-run
Teen's message: "I'm lucky to be alive. Just put down the vapes"
Eagles built a room in the Linc for fans with sensory needs
More TOP STORIES News