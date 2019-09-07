Man dead after Kensington apartment fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
The fire started inside an apartment on the 1800 block of East Madison Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officers arrived on scene and found a 36-year-old man trapped in a second floor bedroom.
Medics arrived a short time later.
Rescue crews reached the victim but they say he died from his injuries.
There is no word on what sparked the fire.
