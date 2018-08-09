Man dies after being stabbed at SEPTA station in Center City

A man has died after being stabbed multiple times while on the platform at a SEPTA station.The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. Thursday at Jefferson Station at 10th and Filbert streets in Center City.It all happened on platform 1B.Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times on at least four areas of his body.He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The attack was caught on surveillance.Investigators are working to identify the man with the knife.Police do not know the victim's name because he did not have identification on him.Jefferson Station remains open during the investigation.However, Section B is closed. Passengers who use track two are now using track one while the investigation continues.Police say it's going to take some time to finish their investigation.------