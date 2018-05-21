Man falls 30 feet from I-95 ramp in Chinatown section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man falls from I-95 ramp: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say members of a family were trying to fix a broken-down car on a highway overpass when one of them fell 30 feet.

It happened at 12 a.m. Monday on the off-ramp from I-95 to the Vine Street Expressway in the city's Chinatown section.

Officers say the 18-year-old victim lost his balance and fell onto 8th and Vine streets.

He suffered a serious head injury and was undergoing surgery at an area hospital.

Police were working to determine what caused the man to fall.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfallI-95Center City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News