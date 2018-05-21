PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police say members of a family were trying to fix a broken-down car on a highway overpass when one of them fell 30 feet.
It happened at 12 a.m. Monday on the off-ramp from I-95 to the Vine Street Expressway in the city's Chinatown section.
Officers say the 18-year-old victim lost his balance and fell onto 8th and Vine streets.
He suffered a serious head injury and was undergoing surgery at an area hospital.
Police were working to determine what caused the man to fall.
------
