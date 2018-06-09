Man falls onto PATCO high speed line train tracks in Camden

EMBED </>More Videos

Man rescued after falling onto PATCO tracks: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 9, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Emergency crews in Camden rescued a man after he fell onto some train tracks and was burned.

Firefighters and medics were called to the Camden City Hall PATCO stop at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

They say a man slipped off the platform and fell onto the energized third rail.

Maintenance crews shut down power as first responders removed the man from the tracks.

He was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfall on trackspatcoCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News