Man fatally shot inside store in Kensington; suspect in custody

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning inside a store in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue at about 9:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man, who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, had been shot multiple times inside the store.

Police said the victim was taken to Temple Hospital where he died a short time later.

A person has been taken into custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

