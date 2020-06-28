Man fatally struck by brother behind wheel in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania: Police

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating a deadly incident involving two brothers on Sunday.It happened at 14th Avenue just off of Folsom Avenue in the area of Prospect Park.Police tell Action News that a man was fatally struck by his brother behind the wheel.According to police, the man was helping to assist his brother outside of the vehicle when the driver accelerates and hits him for an unknown reason.Family members confirm to Action News the victim killed is a 73-year-old man.Officials say the driver is distraught and has been in the hospital being treated for chest pains.No charges are expected to be filed.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.