Man found beaten to death near scene of South Philadelphia explosion

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was found beaten to death near the scene of Thursday's deadly explosion and fire South Philadelphia Saturday night.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Reed Street.
Police said someone approached a PGW employee working at the scene of the explosion and reported a man suffering from a head injury lying in the street.
Police and medics were called and the 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives said the man was beaten by at least two men.
Police are investigating the incident.
No arrests have been made at this time.
