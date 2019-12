Man found beaten to death near scene of South Philadelphia explosion

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man was found beaten to death near the scene of Thursday's deadly explosion and fire South Philadelphia Saturday night.It happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 800 block of Reed Street.Police said someone approached a PGW employee working at the scene of the explosion and reported a man suffering from a head injury lying in the street.Police and medics were called and the 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.Detectives said the man was beaten by at least two men.Police are investigating the incident.No arrests have been made at this time.