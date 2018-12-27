Man found dead in home after Southwest Philadelphia fire

A 26-year old man was found dead after a fire swept through a home in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.The fire happened just before 10 p.m. on the 2500 block of South 67th Street.Arriving crews found heavy fire showing from the second floor of the two-story residence.It took firefighters half an hour to knock down the flames and keep the blaze from spreading down the row.The victim was found ceased in a rear bedroom on the second floor of the home.There is still no word on how this fire started.------