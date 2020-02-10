Man gunned down while sitting in car, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was gunned down inside a vehicle on Sunday night.

It happened at 8:44 p.m. near Robbins and Erdrick streets in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting in a Nissan Maxima.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
