Man held at gunpoint in SW Philadelphia cell phone robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who allegedly held another man at gunpoint and stole his cell phone.

It happened on the 7400 block of Buist Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the 26-year-old victim was approached by two gunmen as he was getting out of a car.

There were several other people inside the car at the time.

Police said one of the suspects fired shots, striking the victim in the leg.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the suspect got away with the victim's cell phone which is worth about $1,000.

No other injuries were reported.
