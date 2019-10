Family identifies man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking dog in Philadelphia

Michael Canals. Photos provided to Action News by family.

EMBED >More News Videos Philadelphia police investigate fatal hit-and-run involving man walking dog. George Solis reports on Action News at 10 on Oct. 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man walking his dog over the weekend. Family members have identified the victim as 26-year-old Michael Canals.Canals, who worked for the music venue, "The Met Philadelphia," was walking with his dog Rosie when they were both struck by a Pontiac minivan while walking along the 700 block of West Berks Street on Saturday afternoon.Family members say Canals was a graduate of Drexel University and loved music and Rosie, who was recently rescued. Rosie also died in the accident.Police did recover the van a short time later but say the vehicle's owner was not the driver.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.