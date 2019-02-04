Man killed, father seriously injured in Crescentville fire

Man killed, father injured in Crescentville fire. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on February 4, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fire took the life of a Philadelphia man in his 30s and seriously injured his 80-year-old father.

Firefighters were called to the 900 block of Foulkrod Street in Crescentville around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

The fire broke out in a two-story twin home. Arriving crews were met with flames shooting from the second story. The fire spread to the other side of the twin.

A woman living in that adjacent home said she grabbed her pets and fled as quickly as she could.

Firefighters reached the 80-year-old man on the second floor. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. He has since been stabilized.

The man's son was found in the rear of the home; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors say the family has lived on the street for many years and is well-known to the community.

The fire was placed under control around 2:50 a.m.

A cause is under investigation.
