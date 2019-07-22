58-year-old man murdered while walking dog in Strawberry Mansion

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the murder of a 58-year-old man who was shot while walking a dog in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.It happened at 11:00 p.m. Sunday night on the 2200 block of N. 26th Street.Police say the suspect approached the man, and shot him in the chest, then fled on foot.The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.So far, police have no motive for suspects in the deadly shooting.The startled dog ran off from the scene.