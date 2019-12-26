Man picking up food, teen injured in North Philadelphia Chinese restaurant shooting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man picking up food was critically injured and a teenager was wounded during a shooting at a North Philadelphia restaurant, according to police.Authorities believe at least two people shot up the Jade Garden Chinese takeout restaurant on the 1500 block of West Lehigh Avenue near Hicks Street around 11:30 p.m. Christmas night.An officer on patrol heard the gunshots.Police found a man on the floor inside the restaurant in bad shape. He was taken to Temple University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.Witnesses told police the male victim was picking up food when he was shot.Police say a 16-year-old boy was also shot once in the leg and was likely an innocent bystander."The 16-year-old was able to tell police he was right outside the Chinese takeout at the corner of Lehigh and Hicks when he was shot and that's when he ran home," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.The shooters fired at least 30 shots, Small said, and that many of those bullets struck areas where employees were working.Police have yet to identify the older victim, but say he's in his 40s or 50s and is a regular customer to the restaurant.Investigators are checking cameras in the area.