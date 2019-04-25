Man rescued from Allentown sewer after spending days underground

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man has been rescued from the sewer in Allentown after spending several days underground.Cell phone video from Adam Eisenhardt captured the moment the man ascended from the manhole Tuesday morning.Construction workers first heard the man yelling for help at the corner of Law and Walnut Streets.After he was pulled out, he was taken to the hospital for hypothermia and dehydration.Firefighters say there's not enough room to crouch down in the storm sewers -- it's pretty much belly-crawling.Police have not filed charges.The man did not reveal how and why he ended up in the pipes.