Man robs Family Dollar Store in Philadelphia

MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia's Mount Airy Section are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar, by pretending he had a gun.This is surveillance video from inside the store on the 6500 block of Greene Street, last Wednesday night.Police say the robber used something in the pocket of his "Batman sweatshirt" to mime a gun, then demanded money from the register.He left after getting cash.If you recognize the man in the video, contact Northwest detectives.