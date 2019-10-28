Man robs Family Dollar Store in Philadelphia

MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) -- Police in Philadelphia's Mount Airy Section are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar, by pretending he had a gun.

This is surveillance video from inside the store on the 6500 block of Greene Street, last Wednesday night.

Police say the robber used something in the pocket of his "Batman sweatshirt" to mime a gun, then demanded money from the register.

He left after getting cash.

If you recognize the man in the video, contact Northwest detectives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newscrimerobberypolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking dog ID'd
22-year-old woman gunned down in Bristol Township
Son in custody after couple found dead in New Jersey home
Ring doorbell cam captures driver crashing into parked cars
Federal authorities help take down violent drug gang in Reading
Firefighters battle blaze on roof of Gloucester Township building
Halloween candy found in child's bag in N.J. tests positive for heroin
Show More
CHOP NICU babies dress up for Halloween in adorable photoshoot
Women who flashed pitcher get banned from MLB indefinitely
3 young vandals target Ormiston Mansion in Fairmount Park
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
SUV, truck collide on Route 926 in Westtown Township
More TOP STORIES News