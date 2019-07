EMBED >More News Videos Man scales down West Philly building during fire on July 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews in Philadelphia are investigating a high-rise fire in West Philadelphia on Thursday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 4400 block of Holden Street.Firefighters responded after there were reports of smoke showing from the upper floors of the 19-story high-rise apartment building.Some residents are reportedly unaccounted for after the building was evacuated.Chopper 6 was over the scene as a man could be seen scaling down the 19-story building. He did make it down safely.It's believed the source of the fire may be a trash compactor.No injuries have been reported.