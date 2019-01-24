A man is fighting for his life after at least seven shots were fired toward his vehicle in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia, police say.It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace.Police say the 26-year-old victim was struck five times: twice to the face, once to the stomach, and once to each leg.The victim was able to get out of the car and run into an apartment for help.He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.No arrests have been made.-----