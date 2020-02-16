Man fatally shot after forcing his way into a home in Collegeville, officials say

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said police are investigating a homicide that occurred inside a Collegeville home Saturday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the unit block of East 3rd Avenue.

Police said a 55-year-old man forced his way into a home and was shot by one of the home's occupants.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Collegeville Borough Police Department at 610-489-0192 or Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368
