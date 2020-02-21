Man shot by police in serious but stable condition after Doylestown Township standoff

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County authorities say a 60-year-old man who was shot by police is in serious but stable condition in the hospital after barricading himself inside a Doylestown Township home.Neighbors were stunned when they were told to shelter in place, and then shots were fired."They were basically trying to talk him down," said Jim Brooks, who lives a few doors down from where the standoff took place.Doylestown Township police began to respond around 8 p.m. Thursday for reports of an armed man who was damaging property on Carriage Drive in the Olde Colonial Greene townhomes."They kept just saying 'calm down, let's end this peacefully.' It seemed to go on for 45 minutes and they kept saying, 'if you had a bad day maybe we can talk about it,'" said Brooks, who says he heard multiple shots fired.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office says the man was taken to the hospital after he was shot by police.Investigators spent the night in the neighborhood gathering evidence, even looking under the hood of a car.In the daylight, you could see neighbors' windows were broken."It's kinda scary, you know what I mean? This neighborhood is nice and quiet. And to have something like this is crazy," said neighbor Six Perez.We're told no officers were injured.Officials have not said if the man fired at police.Authorities have not released information about the officers involved.This case remains under investigation by Bucks County detectives and will be reviewed by the district attorney.