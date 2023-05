A man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car in Philadelphia's Parkside section early Friday morning.

Man shot, killed while sitting inside car in Parkside section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while sitting inside a car in Philadelphia's Parkside section early Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. on the 800 block of Hutton Street.

The 59-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and chest, police said. The driver's side window was open.

The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police said there was no word on suspects or a motive.

