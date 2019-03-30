Man shot in the face in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in North Philadelphia are reviewing surveillance video, hoping to find the person who shot a young man in the face.
The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday along the 2200 block of West Lehigh Avenue.
Police say they were called to the scene for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the face.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.
