PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed Monday evening in the food court area at Philadelphia Mills Mall, police said.According to officers, the shooting happened at about 5:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Franklin Mills Circle near the mall's orange entrance.A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The mall was on lockdown following the shooting.No arrests have been made and a gun was not recovered from the scene.