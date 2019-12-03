Man critical after being shot multiple times in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the city's Olney section late Monday.It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of 5th and Rockland streets.Police said the victim, who was shot at least 4 times, was taken by private car to Einstein Medical Center.Police are investigating the incident.So far there have been no arrests and no weapons have been recovered.