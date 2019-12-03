PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the city's Olney section late Monday.
It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of 5th and Rockland streets.
Police said the victim, who was shot at least 4 times, was taken by private car to Einstein Medical Center.
Police are investigating the incident.
So far there have been no arrests and no weapons have been recovered.
Man critical after being shot multiple times in Olney
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More