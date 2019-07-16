Man shot multiple times, killed near Mount Airy train station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after being shot multiple times at close range on a quiet Mount Airy street Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Devon Street.

Police said the 48-year-old man was taken by responding to officers to Albert Einstein Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

According to investigators, the gunman unleashed at least a half a dozen shots at very close range.

Officials said the shooter ran away from the scene.

No motive for the shooting has been established.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsgun violencehomicideshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxborough homeowner watches video of break-in during shore vacation
Meek Mill scheduled to appear in Superior Court
'Filthadelphia': How did Philly's reputation get trashed?
Woman critical after being pinned under car
Noose found hanging at Home Depot in Wilmington
AccuWeather: Hot Today, Excessive Heat Watch Wednesday Through Sunday
2 men charged with multiple robberies from FedEx drivers
Show More
A warning about pet leasing agreements
Boat fire sends plumes of smoke over Delaware River
Texas teen's joyride ends in mom's SUV bursting into flames: Police
Vets upset after flags, markers removed from graves
Loud music from South Philly keeping some NJ residents awake
More TOP STORIES News