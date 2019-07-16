Man shot multiple times, killed near Mount Airy train station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after being shot multiple times at close range on a quiet Mount Airy street Monday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Devon Street.Police said the 48-year-old man was taken by responding to officers to Albert Einstein Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead.According to investigators, the gunman unleashed at least a half a dozen shots at very close range.Officials said the shooter ran away from the scene.No motive for the shooting has been established.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.