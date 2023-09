PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The 31-year-old man was found lying on the 5500 block of Summer Street with 14 gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said 30 shell casings were found at the scene.

There was no word on arrests or a possible motive in the shooting.

