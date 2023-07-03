Driver critically injured after being shot in the back in Newark, Delaware

Police say the 55-year-old male victim was shot in the back while driving in Delaware.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A shooting in Delaware led to a man crashing his car, police say.

It happened on Dunsmore Road in Newark at around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the 55-year-old male victim was shot in the back while driving.

He continued on for about three blocks before crashing onto the sidewalk.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said whether the victim was the intended target or had been struck by a stray bullet.

They were checking the scene for any other shell casings to pinpoint where the bullets were fired.