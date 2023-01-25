12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police

Police believe the shots were fired from a white Jeep with tinted windows.

The 41-year-old victim flagged down officers at 52nd and Pine streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while driving in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday as the victim was driving at 56th Street and Thomas Avenue.

Police say he managed to drive about a mile to get help after being shot.

Officers then rushed him to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW.

Police believe the shots were fired from a white Jeep with tinted windows.

The search for the shooter continues.

