Man shot and killed while driving, crashes into parked cars in Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while driving through a Philadelphia neighborhood, police say.Philadelphia police responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday to the report of a car crash and an unresponsive driver on the 1100 block of East Tioga Street in Juniata Park.Arriving officers and medics found the 24-year-old male driver inside an Infinity sedan which had three bullet holes in it.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the 24-year-old victim crashed into three unoccupied parked cars after being shot.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says it is not known where the actual shooting took place.Prior to receiving the call about the crash, police were investigating reports of shots fired about a half-mile away on Collins and Ontario streets."When police initially went there, they did not find a crime scene," Small said.After responding to the crash, police returned to Collins and Ontario and still found no evidence of a shooting.Small says neighbors in the area told officers they did not hear any gunshots."We have to find out exactly where - what neighborhood - these gunshots took place," Small said. "Our job is to determine where the shooting took place."Police have not identified the 24-year-old victim, but say the Infinity was registered in his name.