Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire looking for his mother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5406376" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Maggi Kent's full interview with the man who scaled West Philadelphia high-rise on July 19, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5406008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents: Man climbing high rise was looking for family: as seen on Action News Morning, July 19, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man seen climbing down a West Philadelphia apartment building during a fire spoke exclusively to Action News, telling us he was trying to reach his family on the 15th floor.35-year-old Jermaine has experience scaling walls. He was a roofer, construction worker, and an all around adventurous child."As kids we used to jump roofs," he said. "Glad I had the practice."That practice came in handy Thursday night when the 19-story Westpark Apartments high-rise at 4445 Holden Street started filling with smoke.Jermaine's 65-year-old mom Sheila, who is bed-ridden, couldn't get out of her 15th floor apartment.He rushed over, and first attempted the front door which blocked by police."They said we won't let you in. I took it upon myself so there's no limits that's my mother," said Jermaine.Although he cracked his hip on a set of stairs earlier that day, Jermaine started to scale the fenced-in balconies of the building to reach his mother."All for my mom's safety, period. I wasn't worried about mine at all. She can't get out of the bed or walk around so if there's a fire she needs help out," he said.He made it all the way to his mom's balcony and she assured him she was doing okay. The firefighters were able to put out the fire.We asked him if she was yelling at him because he climbed up, to which he replied: "She said she was more shocked. She's not surprised by the things that I do for her. She knows I'll go above and beyond."Then just as quickly as he got up, he scaled the building back down. When he got close to ground-level, he was sure he'd be arrested. But an understanding officer let Jermaine go."He told me if I didn't leave I was going straight to jail, straight to jail. Because that was his job. But, he actually did cut me a break. He understood the circumstances, he knew - when your adrenaline is pumping, and your mom is up there - you'd do anything you can."Jermaine's mom made it out safely, as did many residents. Four civilians and three firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.