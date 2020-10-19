Man stabbed multiple times outside Family Dollar store in Port Richmond

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed outside of a dollar store in Port Richmond Sunday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. outside of the Family Dollar on Frankford Avenue.

Police said the 31-year-old man was stabbed 4 times, in areas across his body.

Officers transported him to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

There have been no arrests made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port richmond (philadelphia)philadelphiastabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12 year old reported missing in Lumberton
5 new satellite election offices opening in Philly Monday
Roll-over crash leaves driver pinned in Bucks Co.
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
AccuWeather: Warmer Stretch Begins Today
Protest for Armenia briefly shuts down Philly highways
Plastic bag ban in NYC begins today
Show More
Pelosi sets 48-hour deadline to OK stimulus deal before Nov. 3
Woman, 99, travels hundreds of miles to vote
Fans return to Linc; Eagles fall to Ravens 30-28
Teen among 3 injured in Philadelphia shooting
Death investigation near Allentown bridge ruled homicide
More TOP STORIES News