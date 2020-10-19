Man stabbed multiple times outside Family Dollar store in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed outside of a dollar store in Port Richmond Sunday night.
It happened just before 7:30 p.m. outside of the Family Dollar on Frankford Avenue.
Police said the 31-year-old man was stabbed 4 times, in areas across his body.
Officers transported him to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
There have been no arrests made at this time.
