Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Northeast Philadelphia

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend outside a Mexican restaurant.
The Action Cam was at the scene in the parking lot of the Panchito's Restaurant on Grant Avenue.
The new boyfriend and ex-girlfriend had just left the restaurant around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when the suspect confronted them and started an argument.
Police say the suspect then pulled a knife and stabbed the other man seven times before running off.
The victim is in critical condition at Aria Torresdale Hospital.
Police have not yet said if they have caught the suspect.
