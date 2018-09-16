Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Northeast Philadelphia. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 16, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend outside a Mexican restaurant.

The Action Cam was at the scene in the parking lot of the Panchito's Restaurant on Grant Avenue.

The new boyfriend and ex-girlfriend had just left the restaurant around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when the suspect confronted them and started an argument.

Police say the suspect then pulled a knife and stabbed the other man seven times before running off.

The victim is in critical condition at Aria Torresdale Hospital.

Police have not yet said if they have caught the suspect.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence death toll up at 13, including 3 killed by flooding
Man shot near Temple student housing in North Philadelphia
Police: Man found dead on the roadway in Lower Merion
Jersey Shore still dealing with rip currents after heavy surf advisory ends
Voorhees strip mall badly damaged by fire
Firefighters battle house fire in Germantown
3 men critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Sarah Bloomquist reports from NC as Florence continues to bring waves of rain
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun And Clouds
Video of Eagles arriving in Tampa for Sunday's game
300 baby chicks rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA in Lawncrest
Man, 21, shot multiple times in Kensington
Animals rescued from hurricane Florence arrive in Jenkintown
More News