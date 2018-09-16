Man stabs ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Northeast Philadelphia.Police say a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend outside a Mexican restaurant.The Action Cam was at the scene in the parking lot of the Panchito's Restaurant on Grant Avenue.The new boyfriend and ex-girlfriend had just left the restaurant around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when the suspect confronted them and started an argument.Police say the suspect then pulled a knife and stabbed the other man seven times before running off.The victim is in critical condition at Aria Torresdale Hospital.Police have not yet said if they have caught the suspect.------