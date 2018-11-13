Man tosses hot tea in woman's face in Logan assault

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man accused of using a cup of hot tea to carry out an assault remains on the loose.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Chopsticks restaurant on the 4700 block of North Broad Street in Logan.

Police say the man got into a dispute with a woman behind the counter.

Videos shows the man tossing the hot tea in her face.

The woman is recuperating from second and third degree burns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

