Man tosses hot tea in woman's face in Logan assault

A man accused of using a cup of hot tea to carry out an assault remains on the loose.The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Chopsticks restaurant on the 4700 block of North Broad Street in Logan.Police say the man got into a dispute with a woman behind the counter.Videos shows the man tossing the hot tea in her face.The woman is recuperating from second and third degree burns.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------