Michael Mosley wanted for questioning by Nashville police in death of Clayton Beathard

BREAKING: Detectives are seeking Michael D. Mosley, 23, for questioning in Saturday morning's double fatal stabbing outside The Dogwood Bar,1907 Division St. The stabbings occurred during a fight outside the bar. The investigation shows Mosley was present... pic.twitter.com/wr7vOouiTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 23, 2019

Anyone seeing Michael Mosley or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Mosley is last known to have lived in Pegram. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 23, 2019

Do you know this man wanted for questioning in the double fatal stabbings of Clayton Beathard, 22, & Paul Trapeni III, 21, during a fight early Sat. involving multiple persons outside Dogwood Bar, 1907 Division St? Please call 615-742-7463 if you recognize him. pic.twitter.com/nESVyw5UGy — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 21, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Police want to talk to a man described as a "person of interest" in the deadly stabbings of two men. One of the victims is the younger brother of 49ers backup quarterback CJ Beathard.Michael D. Mosley, pictured below, is the man detectives wish to question.Police believe Mosley was there when the fight that turned fatal, erupted outside of Dogwood Bar.Witnesses say the altercation was over a woman, but police have not confirmed what started the chaos early that Saturday morning.The 49ers said that C.J. Beathard has traveled back to Tennessee.