1 man killed, another injured in Manayunk apartment fire

Officials say hoarding and a lack of smoke alarms played a role in the tragedy.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 75-year-old man was killed and another man was injured in an apartment fire in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia.

The fire was rippling across a third-floor apartment in the 100 block of Sumac Street when firefighters arrived around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Crews had to fight their way through the massive amount of hoarded items.

They found the elderly man dead on the third floor.

The other man was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment of burns.

Philadelphia Fire Captain Derek Bomer says there were no signs the home had smoke detectors inside.

"Call 311 for smoke alarms. Always have an escape plan. All the things we have been preaching. The fire commissioner has talked about us having a fire problem in the city, and we continue to have that," Captain Bomer said.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.
