Manayunk apartment complex evacuated, flooded due to rising Schuylkill River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Residents of the Apex Manayunk apartment complex in Philadelphia were evacuated Tuesday evening as the rising Schuylkill River flooded the parking garage and first-floor units.The Philadelphia Fire Department assisted in the evacuation effort that lasted several hours after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the region.Initially, residents drove their cars from the garage to higher ground but when floodwaters became too dangerous to drive through, firefighters sawed a wrought iron gate and helped push cars up an incline and through the opening.Not everyone was so lucky.Mikhil Pendota says his Toyota Camry parked along Flat Rock Road was one of several submerged in the floodwaters earlier in the day. He said no one told him the area was prone to flooding when he moved in eight months ago.Fire crews floated a raft around the sprawling 128 unit complex looking for stranded residents.Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says the complex needed to be evacuated because he expects floodwaters would make it impossible for anyone to get out of the buildings when the river crests overnight.The Schuylkill River is expected to crest at 15.4 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet, Thiel said."Hurricane Irene, for those that remember, was 17 feet. There's been a lot of development here since then so we don't know how that's going to affect that area," said Thiel.Debbie Naish and her family grabbed some essentials and their two dogs and will spend the night with friends. As a first floor resident, she expects her unit will be flooded but she took it in stride."It's just things. If there's nothing we learned during these very hard times is that people and lives matter and things are things," said Naish.Thiel recommended residents living near the Schuylkill River pay attention to their warnings overnight and seek higher ground if necessary.