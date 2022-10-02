Driver shot during road rage incident in Manayunk: Police

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot during a road rage incident on Saturday night in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot during a road rage incident on Saturday night in Philadelphia's Manayunk section.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue.

Police say there was an altercation between a 37-year-old man in a Chevy van and a driver of a white Jeep Cherokee on Ridge Avenue.

At some point during the incident, police say the 37-year-old allegedly banged on the window of the Jeep, which was occupied by a male driver, his wife and a 7-year-old child.

After the initial confrontation, Inspector DF Pace says the driver of the Jeep Cherokee chased the 37-year-old into Manayunk where a crash occurred.

"The Cherokee then chased that van all the way down off of Ridge onto Hermit Street, and then into this back alleyway where the driver of that large van crashed into two vehicles that were parked in the alleyway behind the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue," said Pace.

Another altercation ensued between both drivers and that's when the 37-year-old was shot, police said.

"At some point, the driver of the white Cherokee who was in possession of a weapon, got out of the vehicle and told the driver to back off apparently that did not happen," said Pace.

The 37-year-old man was shot three times and is listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital.

The driver of the Cherokee is in police custody. There's no word if any charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.