Name released of 22-year-old man who was stabbed, run over in South Philadelphia

Officers recovered a folding knife with about a four-inch blade at the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man killed in South Philadelphia after being stabbed and then run over during an altercation on Monday night has been identified as 22-year-old Mang Sang, according to police.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. on Front and Morris streets in a parking lot under Interstate 95.

Police say Sang was knocked to the ground by another man during the fight.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the suspect then jumped into a white Kia and ran Sang over.

Pictured: The scene where police say a man was stabbed and then run over near Front and Morris streets in South Philadelphia on April 8, 2024.

Sang was found with a laceration to his neck while still underneath the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle belongs to Sang's family.

The suspect was last seen running off on foot.

Chopper 6 overhead after man stabbed, run over in South Philly on April 8, 2024.

Police are still investigating what sparked the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

