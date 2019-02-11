Man's death marks first homicide of 2019 in Chester

Chester police are investigating the city's first homicide in 2019.They say an 18-year-old man was shot not far from his home Monday afternoon.Gunshots rang out in the 700 block of Pennell Street just after 1 p.m..The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in emergency surgery when he died.Police say the teen had just turned 18 in November.No arrests have been made and no word yet on what sparked the shooting.-----