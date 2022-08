Sleeping man rescued from burning home in Burlington County

MANSFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was rescued from his burning home in Burlington County, New Jersey Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the unit block of Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township just after 6:30 p.m. for fire and smoke showing from a house.

A nearby volunteer firefighter rescued a man who was sleeping inside the home.

Officials say two pet rabbits and a snake did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.