6 people shot; including one pregnant woman: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting involving six people in the city's Mantua section.The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 3800 hundred block of Poplar Street.Police say three of the victims are female, one pregnant and two children. A male was also shot.Police say a 59-year-old woman was shot in the left foot, and an 18-year-old woman-shot in right arm.In addition, a 24-year-old pregnant woman was shot in right thigh, an 18-year-old male suffered two graze wounds to the lower back police say.A 17-year-old male was shot in the left leg, and an 18-year-old male was shot in the right calf.28 shell casings were found at the scene. Police say the group was having a barbecue at a nearby park.The victims were all taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital listed in stable condition. Police have no motive surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.Police are looking for four to five potential shooters dressed in all black. If you have any information you are asked to dial 911.