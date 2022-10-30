3 people shot, injured when gunman fires into crowd on Philadelphia street corner

The shooting happened at about 6:45 p.m. near 39th and Aspen streets. No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were shot on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire into a crowd on a street corner in Philadelphia's Mantua section.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 6:45 p.m. near 39th and Aspen streets.

A 35-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and was placed in stable condition.

A 42-year-old woman was shot once in the back and once in the stomach. She was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and was placed in stable condition, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot once in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was also placed in stable condition.

According to police, no arrests have been made in this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.