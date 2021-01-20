Suspects fire into vehicle in Manuta, 3 victims in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are in critical condition after suspects fired several rounds into a car in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police said.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of 38th and Wallace streets.Police said a man and two women inside the car were struck several times.Police recovered shell casings from both a rifle and a handgun at the scene.Witnesses tell police they saw a light-colored vehicle pull up next to the victims' car and the shooters opened fire.Police are checking surveillance cameras for leads on the gunmen.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.