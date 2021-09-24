lemonade

Montco students raise $3,000 from lemonade stand for neighboring teachers

Some teachers lost 30 years of items from their classrooms after Ida impacted the region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some students in Montgomery County are making their community proud by showing that it is better to give than receive.

They not only opened their school to neighbors displaced from tornado damage, but they also raised $3,000.

It was quite the lemonade stand effort by students at Maple Glen Elementary School.

They used the $3,000 raised from the lemonade stand to buy gift cards for the teachers from neighboring Fort Washington Elementary, who lost everything in the tornadoes that tore through the region.

"It's been wild since the tornado messed up the whole town," said student Asher Gabay at Maple Glen Elementary School. "I feel like what we did, and what a bunch of other people did, is a great thing. It shows how our community is very strong."

Maple Glen Elementary School has been serving as the temporary site of both schools, welcoming the students from Fort Washington Elementary School.

That school also sustained a lot of damage during the storms.

RELATED: Upper Dublin Township community coming together to rebuild after storm

Principals from both schools were on hand Thursday to demonstrate how strong community support can truly make a world of difference.

"It's just amazing, the generosity that was shown to us," said Shawn McAleer, principal of Fort Washington Elementary School. "This has been challenging for families and teachers. For Maple Glen to welcome our students, and they do feel at home, is pretty amazing."

The principal of Maple Glen Elementary School says they've been lovingly calling the school Fort Glen to combine the two school names.

Some teachers lost 30 years of items from their classrooms, so the $3,000 will go a long way.

