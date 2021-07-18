Man struck and killed on Route 73 in Maple Shade, NJ

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was struck and killed in Maple Shade, New Jersey.It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Route 73 near Willow Road.Arriving officers located the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.Despite initial reports saying this was a hit-and-run incident, Maple Shade police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene is cooperating with the investigation.The victim was taken to the Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office. His identity has not been released.Route 73 was shut down for several hours as police investigated.Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call 856-234-8300 and reference case 2021-13441.