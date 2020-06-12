Former Chester County teacher arrested on sex assault charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Chester County private school employee arrived back in Pennsylvania on Friday following his arrest on sexual assault charges in Florida.

According to authorities, Marc Spera, 57, is charged with multiple counts of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related offenses in connection with the sexual abuse of a student at Church Farm School, in West Whiteland Township, from 2008 to 2010.

Investigators say Spera moved to Florida four years ago and took a job at another school in St. Petersburg.

He was arrested on campus last month leading up to his extradition to Pennsylvania.

The case is being investigated by the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

Spera also worked as a teacher at the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge from 1993-1995, the Robinson School in Puerto Rico from 2010-2012, the Hampshire Country School in New Hampshire from 2013-2015, the Squaw Valley Academy in California from 2015-2016, and the Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida.
