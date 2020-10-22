Food & Drink

Make Sal's Famous Meatballs alongside Chef Marc Vetri for a good cause

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've ever been to one of Marc Vetri's restaurants, you've probably had Sal's Famous Meatballs.

Sal is Marc's father, and the two are teaming up to make them for a good cause. It's so fun, so delicious, and yes, you will get the recipe so you can make them at home.

This year, the Vetri Community Partnership's Eat to Empower event is going virtual.

On Thursday night, chef Marc and his dad will make Sal's meatballs from their home.

"What's more fun than meatballs?" Marc laughs. "We're gonna show you how to make them and dad is going to be there. He is so excited."

Vetri's Eat to Empower mission is to bring nutrition education into schools and other communities.
This year has clearly brought a new set of challenges for everyone. Many kids aren't in in-person school, and more families than ever are suffering from food insecurity.

"We show folks how to eat. How to make healthy food, how to use vegetables, how to use recipes and how to make super healthy meals that they can eat," Vetri says. "We focus on neighborhoods with lack of access, where it's not so easy."

The event starts Thursday at 5 p.m.

Get ready to learn to make those meatballs and learn from the pros!

Tickets for this event are "pay-what-you-can," but any donation is much appreciated and much needed.

Click here for details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiacharityfoodrestaurantfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd-degree charge dismissed against officer accused in George Floyd's death
Shooting suspect followed victim for blocks in South Philly: Police
ABC News answers your election questions
Texas woman dies from COVID-19 on airplane, officials say
Chris Christie urges Americans to wear masks in new op-ed
Local rowers aspiring for 2021 Olympics receive $30K check
Group of men storm into Northeast Philly home; man injured
Show More
Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate
Obama blasts Trump during rally for Biden in Philly
Gov. Murphy to quarantine after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19
Elton John Barbie doll pays tribute to iconic performer
Deer crashes through window of barbershop | WATCH
More TOP STORIES News